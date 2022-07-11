journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

4-0-7-1

(four, zero, seven, one)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-6-7-6

(nine, seven, six, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000

In Other News
1
Morris Furniture awarded for providing beds to children in need
2
Butler County Sheriff’s Office invites public to open house for 20th...
3
City of Hamilton begins standard gas inspections on some west side...
4
Amazon Prime Day deals to happen Tuesday and Wednesday
5
Butler County faith community financially backing new YWCA building
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top