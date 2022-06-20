OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000
1-0-9
(one, zero, nine)
8-6-7-8
(eight, six, seven, eight)
9-9-1-2-8
(nine, nine, one, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 296,000,000
In Other News
1
West Chester man was driver in fatal Clermont County crash
2
Hamilton woman had arm, part of foot severed after struck by train
3
Several Butler County agencies vying for $70M in first responder grants
4
Fairfield’s dispatch and records system to get upgrades
5
Inspired Transportation will bring artists with development...