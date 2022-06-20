journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-0-9

(one, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-7-8

(eight, six, seven, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-9-1-2-8

(nine, nine, one, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 296,000,000

In Other News
1
West Chester man was driver in fatal Clermont County crash
2
Hamilton woman had arm, part of foot severed after struck by train
3
Several Butler County agencies vying for $70M in first responder grants
4
Fairfield’s dispatch and records system to get upgrades
5
Inspired Transportation will bring artists with development...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top