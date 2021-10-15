OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
8-8-4
(eight, eight, four)
7-4-4-3
(seven, four, four, three)
7-3-0-9-5
(seven, three, zero, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
