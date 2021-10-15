journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

Pick 4 Midday

7-4-4-3

(seven, four, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

7-3-0-9-5

(seven, three, zero, nine, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

In Other News
1
Madison coach wins world trophy, Middletown firefighters deliver 2...
2
Cincinnati police officer accused of failing to turn in rape kits
3
Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County
4
Drop in Ohio report card performance was expected amid COVID-19, Butler
5
Madison graduate who was Top 10 in national talent search returns for...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top