Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-1-8

(three, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-4-7

(one, four, four, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

5-8-1-7-5

(five, eight, one, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $353 million

In Other News
1
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
2
Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate...
3
Schedule of fairs in Ohio in 2022 announced
4
5 uplifting stories this week: Man who helped purse-snatching victim...
5
Man who chased down alleged purse snatcher honored by Butler Co...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top