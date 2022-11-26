OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
7-1-5
(seven, one, five)
4-9-3-7
(four, nine, three, seven)
3-5-1-7-0
(three, five, one, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
In Other News
1
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
2
Butler County union to see $3.2 million more in wages as contracts...
3
Former Hamilton fire chief Lyle Moore, a ‘role model and mentor,’ dies...
4
Atrium Medical Center gives ‘fitting tribute’ to organization’s...
5
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...