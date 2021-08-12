journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $225 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-3-0

(three, five, three, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

3-6-8-3-2

(three, six, eight, three, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $258 million

