OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-4

(zero, seven, four)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-4-6

(two, four, four, six)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-8-3-4

(zero, three, eight, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

