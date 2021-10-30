journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Pick 4 Midday

7-5-6-9

(seven, five, six, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-6-0-7-7

(two, six, zero, seven, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

