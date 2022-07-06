OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-3-2-8

(nine, three, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

4-9-1-5-2

(four, nine, one, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

