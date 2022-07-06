OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
4-1-9
(four, one, nine)
9-3-2-8
(nine, three, two, eight)
4-9-1-5-2
(four, nine, one, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
In Other News
1
Fairfield to host the inaugural Miracle Series
2
July concerts at RiversEdge include returning favorite artists and...
3
Butler County Sheriff hosts new podcast to address safety topics
4
Hamilton working with CSX to reduce blocked train crossings
5
Liberty Twp. residents earn medals for 2022 Winemaking Club of the Year