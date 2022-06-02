BreakingNews
‘Just a bump in the road’: $1.1B Tri-County Mall redevelopment seeks new architect firm
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-2

(two, seven, two)

Pick 4 Midday

3-4-9-5

(three, four, nine, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-2-2-2-9

(four, two, two, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000

