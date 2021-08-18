OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-0-5

(zero, six, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

5-5-3-2-5

(five, five, three, two, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

