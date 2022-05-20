OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 131,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-4-6

(zero, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-6-4-7

(three, six, four, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-7-3-8-8

(one, seven, three, eight, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000

