OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-7

(nine, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-8-8

(zero, three, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-2-7-5

(zero, nine, two, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

