OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $36 million
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
6-1-3-9
(six, one, three, nine)
8-4-3-7-5
(eight, four, three, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $146 million
