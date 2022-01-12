Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $325 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-6-8

(eight, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-5-1

(one, four, five, one)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-2-3-3

(five, nine, two, three, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

