OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
8-6-8
(eight, six, eight)
1-4-5-1
(one, four, five, one)
5-9-2-3-3
(five, nine, two, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $38 million
In Other News
1
MLK Day march in West Chester canceled due to COVID-19 surge
2
Fairfield grad Jackson Carman feels ‘blessed’ to be in the playoffs in...
3
Ross Schools board member served for 40 years
4
Meade named president of Talawanda school board; meetings changed to...
5
West Chester Twp. Activity Center on the market for $2.5 million