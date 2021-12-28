OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)
4-3-5-8
(four, three, five, eight)
3-8-7-1-8
(three, eight, seven, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $441 million
