OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-1-8

(six, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

4-3-5-8

(four, three, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-8-7-1-8

(three, eight, seven, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $441 million

