OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
2-1-5
(two, one, five)
3-5-3-3
(three, five, three, three)
8-5-6-5-6
(eight, five, six, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
In Other News
1
Butler County commissioners approve $2.5 million Spooky Nook payment
2
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
3
PHOTOS: The Blizzard of 1978 in Butler County
4
Trial date set for case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
5
National Guard arrives at two area hospitals to provide assistance due...