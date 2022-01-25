OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-5

(two, one, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-3-3

(three, five, three, three)

Pick 5 Midday

8-5-6-5-6

(eight, five, six, five, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

