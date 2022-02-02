OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-6

(two, seven, six)

Pick 4 Midday

4-4-8-6

(four, four, eight, six)

Pick 5 Midday

4-5-7-4-6

(four, five, seven, four, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

