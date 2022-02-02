OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
2-7-6
(two, seven, six)
4-4-8-6
(four, four, eight, six)
4-5-7-4-6
(four, five, seven, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
