journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-6-8

(nine, six, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-2-1-9

(two, two, one, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-7-8-4

(one, eight, seven, eight, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $353 million

In Other News
1
U.S. Army tank moves through area, lands at Darrtown park
2
Hamilton’s Central YMCA nativity lighting tonight will include music by
3
Man dies after being struck on Middletown roadway
4
Oxford Twp. trustees vote to keep control of police department
5
Co-chair of Broad Street Bash dies; called ‘pillar of our community’
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top