BreakingNews
Butler County auditor to be arraigned on new charge
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

5-3-9

(five, three, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-0-8

(eight, six, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-0-5-0-2

(nine, zero, five, zero, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 101,000,000

In Other News
1
Butler County auditor to be arraigned on new charge
2
Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester applies to be sports betting venue
3
Closures of ramps at Liberty Way will happen overnight this week and...
4
Documents reveal details on Auditor Roger Reynolds’ proposal for Lakota...
5
Model T Ford Tour participants making way around area, showing off cars
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top