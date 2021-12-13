OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
9-8-9
(nine, eight, nine)
5-4-0-9
(five, four, zero, nine)
4-1-6-1-3
(four, one, six, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $320 million
