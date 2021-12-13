journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $148 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-8-9

(nine, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-4-0-9

(five, four, zero, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

4-1-6-1-3

(four, one, six, one, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $320 million

