OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-4

(three, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-2-7-9

(one, two, seven, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

2-3-3-7-6

(two, three, three, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $181 million

