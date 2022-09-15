BreakingNews
3 years after West Chester family killed, murder trial set for Oct. 3
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-3-5

(zero, six, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-3-0-7

(six, four, three, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000

In Other News
1
Citizenship and Democracy Week events set for three Miami University...
2
Fall events throughout the region
3
Motorcycle passenger dies in Butler County crash, driver injured
4
West Chester cancels recycling due to people dumping disallowed items
5
Atrium Medical Center, YMCA host walk to support heart association
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top