OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-8

(four, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-6-5

(two, zero, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

3-3-7-9-8

(three, three, seven, nine, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 168,000,000

