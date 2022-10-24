journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-0-5

(five, one, zero, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-4-4-2-7

(zero, four, four, two, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000

In Other News
1
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
2
Woman indicted on multiple arson charges for Middletown fire
3
Pike County trial, Week 7: Brother of defendant testifies, opts out of...
4
Fairfield post office hiring for holidays, will conduct job fair
5
Ross Local School District lists potential cuts if November tax levy...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top