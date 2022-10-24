OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
5-1-0-5
(five, one, zero, five)
0-4-4-2-7
(zero, four, four, two, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton native gets break in blockbuster ‘Halloween Ends’ movie
2
Woman indicted on multiple arson charges for Middletown fire
3
Pike County trial, Week 7: Brother of defendant testifies, opts out of...
4
Fairfield post office hiring for holidays, will conduct job fair
5
Ross Local School District lists potential cuts if November tax levy...