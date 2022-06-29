OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-1-8-0

(one, one, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-7-1-6-2

(five, seven, one, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000

