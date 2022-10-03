OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-3-5-5

(zero, three, five, five)

Pick 5 Midday

4-7-1-0-6

(four, seven, one, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000

