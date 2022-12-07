OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 379,000,000
7-8-1
(seven, eight, one)
7-5-0-5
(seven, five, zero, five)
4-4-5-5-2
(four, four, five, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: 100,000,000
