journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-5

(three, five, five)

Pick 4 Midday

4-1-7-0

(four, one, seven, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

7-1-7-7-6

(seven, one, seven, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

In Other News
1
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
2
Police work with woman to track stolen phone throughout Oxford
3
Hamilton County coroner hoping to identify 3 Jane Does
4
Woman recounts trying to help victim of fatal shooting in Fairfield bar
5
Hamilton Welcomes the Holidays set for Nov. 20
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top