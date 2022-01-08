OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $300 million
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
6-1-7-1
(six, one, seven, one)
3-0-3-9-8
(three, zero, three, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
