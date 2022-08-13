OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000
0-2-6
(zero, two, six)
0-4-9-3
(zero, four, nine, three)
0-2-8-6-3
(zero, two, eight, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
