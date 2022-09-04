OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
4-2-1
(four, two, one)
3-7-1-4
(three, seven, one, four)
3-4-8-3-1
(three, four, eight, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000
