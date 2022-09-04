OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

3-7-1-4

(three, seven, one, four)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-8-3-1

(three, four, eight, three, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 159,000,000

