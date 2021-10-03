OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
8-0-9-6
(eight, zero, nine, six)
0-6-7-3-9
(zero, six, seven, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $670 million
