OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $221 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-5

(two, four, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-6-8

(one, six, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-0-8-5

(zero, one, zero, eight, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $483 million

