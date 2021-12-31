OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $221 million
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
1-6-6-8
(one, six, six, eight)
0-1-0-8-5
(zero, one, zero, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $483 million
