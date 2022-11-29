journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-0

(seven, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-1-9

(four, five, one, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

3-9-0-2-9

(three, nine, zero, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

