OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
5-0-0-2
(five, zero, zero, two)
1-2-4-1-7
(one, two, four, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
In Other News
1
P&G again hikes prices; Brands such as Tide, Gain, Downy are impacted
2
Masks mandated in City of Oxford through March 1
3
5 uplifting stories: Butler Co. queen gets state title, Kyle...
4
National Guard members arrive at southwest Ohio hospitals
5
Prayer March for Life at Butler County Courthouse this weekend