Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-0-2

(five, zero, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

1-2-4-1-7

(one, two, four, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

In Other News
1
P&G again hikes prices; Brands such as Tide, Gain, Downy are impacted
2
Masks mandated in City of Oxford through March 1
3
5 uplifting stories: Butler Co. queen gets state title, Kyle...
4
National Guard members arrive at southwest Ohio hospitals
5
Prayer March for Life at Butler County Courthouse this weekend
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top