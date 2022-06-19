OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

9-0-3-4

(nine, zero, three, four)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-1-1-4

(four, three, one, one, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 296,000,000

