OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-2-1

(four, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-3-3-3

(two, three, three, three)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-2-5-8

(six, four, two, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $181 million

