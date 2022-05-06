OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
0-0-5
(zero, zero, five)
6-9-9-3
(six, nine, nine, three)
4-3-7-3-9
(four, three, seven, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
