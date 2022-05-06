OH Lottery

BreakingNews
2 Ohio State students die from apparent overdose, university issues warning
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

6-9-9-3

(six, nine, nine, three)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-7-3-9

(four, three, seven, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $51 million

