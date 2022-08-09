journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-5-7

(three, five, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-3-7

(six, seven, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

0-3-6-9-1

(zero, three, six, nine, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

In Other News
1
COVID-19 vaccination rates for Butler County children lag
2
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Middletown; 1 in custody
3
Lakota Local Schools board approves new visitation policy
4
Middletown development remains uncertain more than four months after...
5
Damaged historic Preble County covered bridge to be closed for months
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top