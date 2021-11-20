journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-5-2

(three, three, five, two)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-3-5-3

(three, four, three, five, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

In Other News
1
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
2
Butler County officials balk at Liberty Center tax break, development...
3
National Adoption Day: Butler County finalizes 5 new forever families
4
Hamilton council says no to gas station near Hamilton Freshman School
5
UC researchers engineer bacteria to weaken cancer cell barriers
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top