OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
1-6-0
(one, six, zero)
6-7-5-7
(six, seven, five, seven)
7-7-0-2-8
(seven, seven, zero, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000
