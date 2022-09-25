journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-0

(one, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-5-7

(six, seven, five, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

7-7-0-2-8

(seven, seven, zero, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000

