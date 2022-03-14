OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
2-4-8-0
(two, four, eight, zero)
2-4-6-1-8
(two, four, six, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $124 million
In Other News
1
CVG airport says this week will be busier than usual though some prices...
2
Middletown removes city manager after fewer than 2 years
3
Middletown fire chief named interim city manager
4
North ‘B’ Street in Hamilton, a major artery of the city, to reopen in...
5
West Chester Twp. man killed in crash on I-75