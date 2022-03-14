Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-5-8

(seven, five, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-8-0

(two, four, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

2-4-6-1-8

(two, four, six, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

In Other News
1
CVG airport says this week will be busier than usual though some prices...
2
Middletown removes city manager after fewer than 2 years
3
Middletown fire chief named interim city manager
4
North ‘B’ Street in Hamilton, a major artery of the city, to reopen in...
5
West Chester Twp. man killed in crash on I-75
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top