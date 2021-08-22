journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-4-7

(six, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

4-6-6-0

(four, six, six, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

5-3-9-5-1

(five, three, nine, five, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $293 million

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Hamilton bar owner weighs ‘headache’ of growing Queen of...
2
PHOTOS: Inside the Fringe Coffee House in Hamilton
3
A band with disappearing shows: How 90 Proof Twang adjusted to COVID-19
4
Meet the new supers: 3 new faces now among school leaders as classes...
5
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top