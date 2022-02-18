OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $64 million
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
4-2-8-4
(four, two, eight, four)
4-3-5-0-6
(four, three, five, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
