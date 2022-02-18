Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

Pick 4 Midday

4-2-8-4

(four, two, eight, four)

Pick 5 Midday

4-3-5-0-6

(four, three, five, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

In Other News
1
5 uplifting stories: Ross community gives to family of fallen...
2
Hamilton sees two shootings in two nights
3
Column: Fairfield Schools students need to feel supported
4
Rams coach Sean McVay will join Miami University’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’
5
Amp House will be ‘a one-of-a-kind Hamilton brewery,’ owners say
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top