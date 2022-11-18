OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
1-5-7
(one, five, seven)
0-9-3-4
(zero, nine, three, four)
8-8-7-0-7
(eight, eight, seven, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
In Other News
1
Pyramid Hill’s ‘Journey Borealis’ holiday lights experience opens...
2
Ross Schools to face major decisions as funding in question
3
Fairfield police respond to second shooting in 24 hours
4
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late; watch live
5
Middletown police asking homeless if they want help; local churches...