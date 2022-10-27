OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000
0-2-5
(zero, two, five)
1-8-5-4
(one, eight, five, four)
5-8-6-2-3
(five, eight, six, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000
