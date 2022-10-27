journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-5

(zero, two, five)

Pick 4 Midday

1-8-5-4

(one, eight, five, four)

Pick 5 Midday

5-8-6-2-3

(five, eight, six, two, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000

