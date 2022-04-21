OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
6-4-7
(six, four, seven)
9-7-3-3
(nine, seven, three, three)
2-3-8-2-0
(two, three, eight, two, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
