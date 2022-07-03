OH Lottery

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-1-8

(five, eight, one, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

4-5-7-7-0

(four, five, seven, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000

