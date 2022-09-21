OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
8-8-3
(eight, eight, three)
2-1-0-7
(two, one, zero, seven)
3-2-9-1-6
(three, two, nine, one, six)
Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000
