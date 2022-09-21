journal-news logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-3

(eight, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-0-7

(two, one, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-2-9-1-6

(three, two, nine, one, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 8 in court live
2
2 children in West Chester fire have died, coroner says
3
Hamilton company restores memorial of fallen firefighter Wolterman
4
A first for Butler Tech: High school students build racecar
5
Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt opens Friday with new scary experiences
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top